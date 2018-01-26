Police searching for suspect, stolen car after home invasion in Gresham

Police searching for suspect, stolen car after home invasion in - KPTV - FOX 12

Photo of similar car as one stolen after Gresham home invasion (Photo released by Gresham Police Department) Photo of similar car as one stolen after Gresham home invasion (Photo released by Gresham Police Department)
Police are searching for a suspect and a stolen car after a home invasion in Gresham.

The crime occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Jan 20. Police said a man entered the victim’s unlocked home near Northwest Wallula Avenue and 4th Street and said he had a gun.

The man went through the victim’s purse, took her car keys and stole her 2008 Ford Taurus X with Oregon plates 141HXP.

The suspect is described as a white man with a dark complexion, late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall with a muscular build. He has short dark hair, a mole on his cheek and was clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham police at 503-618-2719. Anyone who sees the suspect or stolen car should call 911.

