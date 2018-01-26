Storms slam Cascades, feet of new snow greets skiers and snowboarders

As storm after storm continues to drop snow in the Cascades, they are also keeping ski areas busy.

Friday morning it was a steady stream of cars headed up Highway 26 towards Mount Hood to enjoy all the fresh snow.

But hours before all this began, a select group was on the mountain getting things ready.

“It’s a peaceful job,” Timberline Groomer Operator Danny Shupp said. "Not a lot of people around and it is quiet and just a blast to do.”

He’s on the mountain from midnight to about 8 a.m. running the groomer for the ski area. Overnight five to six of the machines are running on the mountain working to groom the slopes and move snow around.

“Sitting on the chairlift, watching the people come down with smiles on their faces that is like our reward for the night, you know that we did a good job,” Shupp said.

He’s seen his fair share of bad weather on the mountain.

“It gets hairy sometimes where you can’t really see where you are going, you know,” Shupp said. “Down here in the trees on the lower hill it is fine, you have reference points.”

He says sometimes when a bad storm blows in, things can be a bit tricky higher up on Mount Hood.

“You have to be driven to want to be out in this weather,” Shupp said.

With more snow in the forecast, Oregon ski areas are ready for a busy weekend ahead and hopeful even more snow is on the way into next week.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.