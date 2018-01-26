Man attacked by knife-wielding suspect in NW Portland: ‘This dude is here to kill me’

FOX 12 spoke with a man in the hospital who said he was attacked by a suspect with a Kukri, a type of blade, in northwest Portland on Thursday night.

“I was like, this dude is here to kill me me, you know, it was scary,” Troy Mosteller said.

Mosteller said he’s lucky to be alive.

“It was the real deal,” said Mosteller. “I mean I’ve never seen anything like it in my life."

"It was like out of a horror movie," he continued.

Mosteller said he was leaving his work Thursday night at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 8 Hall, when he saw a man, later identified as 38-year-old Dameon R. Hooverrhodes, sleeping by the doors.

“I just walked up and said, 'Hey man this isn’t a Holiday Inn,'” he said. “You can’t sleep here bro, you know, just like that.”

Mosteller said from there, the suspect pulled out a big knife and rushed toward him.

“At some point, I run out into the street and that’s when he starts chasing me down the street,” he said. “And from behind he just took the machete and put it right through my skull, I went down to the ground.”

Meanwhile, Mosteller said his wife and two kids, who had come to pick him up, were watching from inside their car.

“I’m begging my wife to leave,” he said. “My kids are screaming, 'Don’t kill my dad.'”

Mosteller said while on the ground, the suspect then tried to go for his neck, but he blocked the knife with his arm.

“I thought I was done because I couldn’t move,” Mosteller said. “It took me three or four minutes to get to my knees.”

He told FOX 12 he was then somehow able to get inside his wife’s car and she rushed him to the hospital.

In court Friday, Hooverrhodes kept quiet during his arraignment. He plead not guilty and is due back in court Feb. 5.

For Mosteller, he just hopes his accused attacker doesn’t hurt anyone else.

“He was going to finish me off,” said Mosteller. “You could see murder in his eyes.”

Mosteller said he has a fractured skull, along with other injuries.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.