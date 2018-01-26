District attorney: Pimp arrested in Beaverton sentenced to 5 years in prison

A man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for pimping out a 17-year-old girl, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Ahmed Turay Jr., 36, was convicted on the charge of compelling prostitution. He was sentenced Thursday to 70 months in prison.

Turay was arrested Sept. 6, 2017 during a sex trafficking operation focused on underage victims.

Detectives arranged a “date” with a 17-year-old Washington girl featured in online prostitution ads. Undercover officers observed the girl arrive in a car driven by Turay.

The teen told investigators she was there for prostitution and said Turay was holding money that she had made from previous prostitution activity.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said the three-day trial for Turay was “contentious” and included frequent outbursts from Turay. During sentencing, Turay said he had been “attacked,” by the state. Prosecutors said the judge told Turay, “you still don’t get it, sir,” to which Turay responded, “can we get this over with?” according to prosecutors.

