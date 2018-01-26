Police: Man shot by officer at S. Oregon VA clinic had confronte - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man shot by officer at S. Oregon VA clinic had confronted employee with knife

By The Associated Press
Law enforcement officials in Oregon say a man who was shot at a Veterans Affairs clinic had come for a scheduled appointment, made paranoid and incoherent statements and confronted an employee with a knife before he was shot.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Gilbert Matthew Negrete, 34, of Medford, was in a hospital on Friday after being shot once in the chest by a VA police officer Thursday in White City.

Police arrested Negrete on Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and attempting to elude police. He was released from jail Wednesday due to jail overcrowding.

The sheriff's office says a man believed to be Negrete tried to get his car from an impound lot and allegedly threatened an employee there with a knife, as well.

