Fireworks taped together leads to scare outside Newberg apartment complex

Bomb technicians responded to a suspicious device in the courtyard of a Newberg apartment complex.

The device was discovered Friday afternoon on the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.

Investigators treated the device as an explosive threat out of an abundance of caution.

The item was determined to be several fireworks taped together.

Police said there’s no indication the device was placed in that spot with an intention to harm anyone, but they are still investigating who put it there and why.

