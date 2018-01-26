Police: Sherwood HS put on lockout due to airsoft gun

Police say a lockout Friday afternoon at Sherwood High School was due to videos of a student with a weapon that turned out to be an airsoft gun.

Officer responded to the school around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of someone with a gun in the school parking lot. Even though classes were over for the day, the building was put into lockout until the situation was resolved.

When the officers arrived at the school they were unable to find the suspected vehicle or the person with the gun. While investigating, they determined the vehicle they were searching for belonged to a Sherwood student.

The officers were able to contact the student at his home around 3:30 p.m. The student told officers the weapon was an airsoft gun.

He said another student had taken videos in the vehicle of him with the airsoft gun while the two were off campus around lunch time, adding that the second student had not posted the videos to social media until the end of the school day.

Officers determined no threats had been made in the social media posts but said the investigation into this case is ongoing.

