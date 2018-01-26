Hillsboro event offers medical services, resources for homeless residents

Dozens of volunteers and community members came out to Sonrise Church in Hillsboro Friday morning to lend a hand to those who need the most.

The Project Homeless Connect event, now in its 10th year, provides services that may not be accessible to low income or homeless people in Washington County.

Things like clothing, haircuts, medical, and dental services are offered at the one-stop shop.

“When I found out about this, it really made a big difference because your insurance only covers certain things,” Grace Hylton told FOX 12 as she was having a dental exam.

“If you're lost, if there's nothing for you to do or nowhere to go, reach out to somebody,” Jshon Bryant added. “There's plenty of services out here to help us from struggling and to better with our lives.”

Veterinarians were also on-site today to check-up on pets.

An employment clinic is planned for February 23 at Sonrise Church, and there will also be a job fair.

To learn more about Project Homeless Connect, head to PHCWashCo.org.

