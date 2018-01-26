Nike tells former athlete it's following events at Michigan St.

In a letter to former Michigan State rower Cate Hannum, Nike says it is following the events at Michigan State and takes the matter seriously.

Hannum, who was treated by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, reached out to Nike about the apparel company's partnership with Michigan State.

Nike responded with a letter and a phone call to Hannum, who says she's pleased with the response.

"We stand in support of athletes and we've expressed our deep concerns with Michigan State University," the letter said. "We are following the details of the rapidly developing events at the university and evolving actions by the Board of Trustees."

#Nike responded to @cate_hannum request to rethink its partnership with #MichiganState with a letter you can read here. Nike writes, “We’ve expressed our deep concerns with Michigan State,” adding it is monitoring #NCAA involvement and actions by MSU board @AP pic.twitter.com/TnXaaRDo2Q — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) January 27, 2018

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

That same day Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigned over the school's handling of the issue, and MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis told reporters he has retired as of Friday due to the controversy.

