Police: Buyer pulls gun on Craigslist seller in Gresham

Gresham police are searching for two men accused of stealing a cell phone during a sale setup online.

The incident happened Friday evening in the parking lot of a mini-mart at Northeast Halsey and 162nd.

Officers said someone who was selling a cell phone through Craigslist met up with a buyer, who showed a handgun and stole the phone.

The buyer and another man then fled from the scene, heading toward an apartment complex north of the store.

Police searched the complex but could not find the suspects. Officers did recover the stolen cell phone.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.