Gresham salon holds fundraiser for daughters of domestic violence victim

The “softball family” of a mother of twin girls who lost her life to domestic violence over the holidays stepped up to help the children Friday night.

Creation Hair Spa and Salon in Gresham hosted the event Haircuts for Hillary to honor Hillary Vodden, who was killed on December 23.

A portion of proceeds from all haircuts went to Vodden's daughters so they can continue to play softball.

Salon owner Jillian Bellmer was a softball mom with Vodden, and she said the death hit close to home so she felt she needed to give back.

"Softballs moms are together for months at a time. I mean we sit there for practices and games, we travel,” she said. “I mean it's a mom thing. One mom helps another mom."

Police say Vodden was shot and killed by her boyfriend Robert Lopez, who killed himself afterward.

Vodden's little girls are 9 and are now living full-time with their father.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.