OMSI rolls out the red carpet for Portland-shot film

Actress-producer Thora Birch (center) and writer-producer Kelsey Tucker (right) were among those walking the red carpet for the premiere of the new film “The Competition” Friday night at OMSI. (KPTV)

The red carpet was rolled out at OMSI Friday night for the premiere of a movie shot in the Rose City.

The romantic comedy "The Competition" stars Golden Globe-nominated actress Thora Birch and “American Pie” star Chris Klein.

Birch, who also was a producer on the film, said she loved shooting in Portland, calling the city one of her favorites on the West Coast.

The movie’s writer and producer, Kelsey Tucker, grew up in Portland and said the film’s two leads have great chemistry.

"The Competition" is playing all next week at OMSI'S Empirical Theater. For ticket information, visit OMSI.edu. For more information on the film, check out TheCompetitionTheFilm.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.