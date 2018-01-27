Ruthy Hebard scores 20 points, No. 7 Oregon beats Colorado - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
BOULDER, CO (AP) -

Ruthy Hebard had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 7 Oregon beat Colorado 74-55 on Friday night.

Pac-12 scoring leader Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points for Oregon (19-3, 8-1), and Satou Sabally had 12. The Ducks have won 12 of their past 13 games.

Kennedy Leonard led Colorado (11-9, 2-7) with 16 points. The Buffaloes last beat a Top 10 team on March 6, 2015, when they knocked off then-No. 8 Oregon State.

Colorado has lost five straight.

