Friends, family of murdered Aloha woman in shock over death

Friends and family of a young mother are remembering her as a loving mother, an actress and a model with a passion to live a full life after the woman’s body was found inside a car in Aloha Friday.

Washington County deputies said the body of 28-year old Sara Zghoul was left in a BMW. Shortly after the discovery, a suspect was detained in Beaverton. Deputies said his name is not being released.

Jessica Winters, a friend of Zghoul’s, said she’s trying to grasp the harsh reality that her good friend from high school was brutally murdered.

“I’m just like comprehending everything,” she told FOX 12. “She was so outgoing, she walks in a room and you just have to be happy.”

Winters said Zghoul had a lot of friends and lived an adventurous life. Above all, Winters said Zghoul was a loving mother.

“Her son, I mean I don’t know if he comprehends that she’s never going to come back,” she said “It’s just so heartless. It takes an evil, evil person to do something like that.”

The suspected killer was spotted by Michael Larsen and his wife. He told FOX 12 he saw the man while sitting on his balcony Thursday night, describing the man as calm and collected while he was sitting in the woods.

“I could see a murderer right below our deck,” Larsen said. “The tone of his voice when he was yelling, it was very desperate.”

Larsen said he called 911 as the stranger continued screaming for help.

“As police were coming down with their flashlights, we were standing there pointing ‘He’s right there! He’s right there1’” he recalled.

Larsen said the man sat in the woods for more than an hour waiting for police.

“It was really cold and rainy, and he’s just sitting out there leaning against a tree,” he told FOX 12.

It wasn’t until the morning that Larsen found out the stranger in his backyard was detained as a suspect in the murder of Zghoul.

For Zghoul family and friends, the pain of the loss is still great.

“They say time heals things, but honestly if it’s your child, I don’t think she’s ever going to heal from it,” Winters said. “You just have to say I love you every day because you never know when it’s going to be their last day.”

