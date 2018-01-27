Police: Pedestrian injured in Vancouver hit-and-run

Police in Vancouver said one person was injured and a driver is still on the run following an early evening hit and run.

Officers responded to the scene near East 13th Street and Daniels Street around 6:15 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit while crossing the street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Information from a witness led officers to a possible suspect vehicle. When an officer approached the vehicle in an attempt to contact the suspect, the car backed into the police patrol vehicle, causing minor damage before fleeing the scene.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle but were not successful in catching the suspect.

Officials with the Vancouver Police Department said no officers were injured in this pursuit, and that an investigation is ongoing.

