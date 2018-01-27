Manual-locking flood gates used for first time on Fern Hill Road

New manual-locking flood gates on Fern Hill Road are being used for the first time, Washington County officials said.

Officials say Fern Hill Road is closed to all traffic between Taylor Way and Geiger Road due to water on the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

The flood gates were installed last fall after two reported cases of drivers who had moved or went around barricades on Fern Hill Road and had to be rescued.

Each driver was fined $260 for moving or driving around the barricades. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue also charged each driver $516 for the rescues.

