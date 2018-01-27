Avalanche warning issued for Mount Hood area - KPTV - FOX 12

Avalanche warning issued for Mount Hood area

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) -

The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Mount Hood area in northwestern Oregon.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Experts say rain or heavy, wet snow combined with very strong winds are resulting in widespread avalanches.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.