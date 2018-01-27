Salem police investigating officer-involved shooting

Salem police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was driving an RV and struck a patrol vehicle. One officer was injured but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

It's unclear if there was a pursuit by police before or after the patrol vehicle was struck, according to police.

Police said the incident is currently in progress near Hawthorne Avenue Northeast and D Street. No word on if the suspect or any officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Several street closures are in place. Hawthorne Avenue Northeast is closed between Market Street Northeast and Weston Court Northeast, D Street Northeast is closed between 17th Street and Thompson Street Northeast, Kansas Street Northeast is closed between 18th Street Northeast and 20th Street Northeast, 19th Street is closed between Englewood and Nebraska Northeast, and Breys is closed between D Street and B street.

