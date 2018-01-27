Rapinoe sisters host performance training clinic in Portland

Some young kids in Portland were treated to an afternoon of skills and smiles with the Rapinoe sisters.

University of Portland alums and fraternal twins, Megan and Rachael Rapinoe, were back at their alma mater hosting the Rapinoe SC performance training clinic, inside the new Beauchamp Center.

A World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist who starred at UP from 2005 to 2008, Megan currently plays for the Seattle Reign in the National Women's Soccer League. Meantime, Rachael has joined the Pilots women's soccer program as a volunteer assistant coach under fellow UP alum, Michelle French.

The Rapinoe training events have reached thousands of kids across the country by practicing what they preach, "Be your best you," both on and off the field.

"Be the best that you can be. It's not about being better than anyone else or measuring yourself against anyone else, as long as you are reaching your full potential then you can be happy with that and sleep easy at night and really enjoy what you are doing," said Megan. "We didn't go to lots of camps or stuff like this so it's pretty cool to be able to give back in that way and give these kids an experience that we never had."

The Rapinoe's have been putting on kids camps since years but this was their first back up on "The Bluff."

