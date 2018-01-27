One dead, several injured in three vehicle crash in Hillsboro

One person was killed and several other people were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash involving three vehicles.

Hillsboro police said the crash happened near the intersection of Northwest Cornell Road and Northwest Amberglen Parkway.

Police said one person in a white Ford Focus ST was killed. Two other passengers in the same car were taken to OHSU, one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening.

Two men in a silver Mustang were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two women in a red Honda CRV were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed is likely a factor in the crash.

Northwest Cornell is closed to traffic between Northwest Overlook & Northwest Stucki Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate the crash.

