One dead, several injured in three vehicle crash in Hillsboro - KPTV - FOX 12

One dead, several injured in three vehicle crash in Hillsboro

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

One person was killed and several other people were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash involving three vehicles.

Hillsboro police said the crash happened near the intersection of Northwest Cornell Road and Northwest Amberglen Parkway.

Police said one person in a white Ford Focus ST was killed. Two other passengers in the same car were taken to OHSU, one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening.

Two men in a silver Mustang were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two women in a red Honda CRV were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed is likely a factor in the crash.

Northwest Cornell is closed to traffic between Northwest Overlook & Northwest Stucki Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.