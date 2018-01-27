Hwy 101 closed south of Garibaldi due to major slide

Highway 101 just south of Garibaldi is closed due to a major slide, according to Tillamook County Emergency Management.

The slide has blocked all lanes of Highway 101 near milepost 57.

Tillamook County Emergency Management also said that an accident happened near the scene and injuries have been reported.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is on scene and personnel is advising that the slide is still moving. Heavy equipment has been requested to remove the debris.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to take alternative routes.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.