Crews battle 2-alarm fire in SW Portland

Crews are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the 4500 block of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.

Portland Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to the fire at 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews have not said what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they come in.

