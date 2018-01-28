Crews battle 3-alarm fire in SW Portland

Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire in southwest Portland Sunday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a commercial alarm in the 4500 block of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway at about 8:15 a.m.

Arriving crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the center section of the commercial building. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a second alarm was called within a few minutes of arrival due to the size of the building and the need for additional crews.

Upon further investigation, firefighters discovered the fire was burning through the interior of the building up through the roof.

As crews fought the fire from inside the building, firefighters cut holes in roof for ventilation and attacked the fire from above. Cutting through the roof did pose a challenge for firefighters, due to the building’s thick foam block insulation that made up a large portion of the roofing material.

A third alarm was called at about 9:11 a.m. because of the need for more firefighters and a rehab rig to allow crews to be rotated out.

Firefighters say there were no injuries at the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.