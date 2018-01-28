Crews respond to large house fire in Gresham. - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to large house fire in Gresham.

Posted:
(Courtesy: Gresham Fire) (Courtesy: Gresham Fire)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham firefighters were called to a large house fire early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

