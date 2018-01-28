Future guide dogs travel on MAX line as part of training program

The MAX line went to the dogs on Saturday.

Ten local Guide Dogs for the Blind puppies-in-training traveled on the Blue Line from Northeast 7th Avenue to Pioneer square.

The outing was part of a GDB program that prepares future guide dogs for their role in helping those who are visually impaired use transit with confidence.

Working guide dogs were exposed to sights, sounds, and vibrations to make sure they are well-equipped to help support their future partners.

The puppies learned how to board, ride and exit a train with their future handlers as well as become more comfortable riding with other passengers.

The dogs will eventually leave their raisers and go back to campus for 10 weeks of intense professional training.

That is when they will be matched up with a handler.

