Police: All lanes of I-205 NB closed at Glisan Street

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

All northbound lanes of I-205 are closed at Glisan Street after police said officers responded to a person in a mental health crisis.

The ramp from I-205 northbound to I-84 westbound is also closed.

Expect delays if you are driving in the area.

There is no word yet on when the lanes of the highway will reopen.

