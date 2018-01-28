Police: All lanes of I-205 NB closed at Glisan Street

All northbound lanes of I-205 are closed at Glisan Street after police said officers responded to a person in a mental health crisis.

The ramp from I-205 northbound to I-84 westbound is also closed.

Traffic #Alert: Officers have responded to a person in mental health crisis on NE Glisan St over I-205. The NE Glisan St overpass is closed. 2 lanes of NB I-205 are closed. SB I-205 is not affected at this time. Please use alternate routes. Unknown time for re-opening roadways. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 28, 2018

Traffic #Alert: All lanes of NB I-205 at NE Glisan St are now closed as Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT) officers continue to attempt to communicate with a person in mental health crisis. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 28, 2018

Expect delays if you are driving in the area.

There is no word yet on when the lanes of the highway will reopen.

