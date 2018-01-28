Police investigating after teenager shot in Longview

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Longview early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 18th Avenue, according to Longview Police.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The teen was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. He is currently in stable condition.

Two other juveniles were contacted at the scene and interviewed by police. One of them, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. Police do not believe he is the shooter.

Police said the suspected shooter’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police believe the victim and the shooter were acquaintances.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

