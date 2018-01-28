Woman dies after car crashes into Rogue River

A Gold Hill woman died Friday after her car crashed into the Rogue River in Jackson County, Oregon State Police said.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, a trooper responded to a report of possible vandalism to a mailbox in the 4400 block of Rogue River Highway, just south of the city of Rogue River.

The trooper noticed fresh skid marks and other evidence that suggested a vehicle had hit the mailbox, went down an embankment and into the Rogue River.

No vehicle was visible, so the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded with a marine patrol boat. They located a submerged vehicle about a quarter mile downstream and also determined there was a deceased occupant inside.

Due to the growing darkness, authorities decided that it would be safer to remove the vehicle in the morning. At about 9 a.m. Saturday, crews removed the vehicle, a 1998 Subaru Legacy, from the river.

The deceased driver was identified as 65-year-old Melinda A. Fluck of Gold Hill.

The preliminary investigation indicates Fluck was traveling south on Rogue River Highway when it appears she drifted on the east shoulder, overcorrected and crossed both lanes and went over the embankment into the river.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

