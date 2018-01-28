Inmate dies unexpectedly at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution

An inmate at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend died unexpectedly of apparent natural causes Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

At about 4:52 p.m., 69-year-old Gary Lee Brink collapsed and was unresponsive. Medical staff immediately started life-saving efforts to no avail. Brink was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.

Brink had been in custody since March 2014 on numerous counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree, two counts of theft in the first degree and one count of aggravated theft in the first degree all out of Coos County.

His earliest release date was August 2020.

No other details are available at this time.

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, as with all unanticipated deaths of state prison inmates, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.