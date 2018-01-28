4.9 earthquake hits off southern Oregon Coast - KPTV - FOX 12

4.9 earthquake hits off southern Oregon Coast

COOS BAY, OR

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern Oregon Coast Sunday afternoon. 

The quake struck about 140 miles west of Coos Bay at a depth of about 6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at about 2:46 p.m. 

No tsunami alerts have been issued.

