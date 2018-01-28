Canby woman is Super Bowl-bound aunt

You've heard of a house divided when it comes to cheering on your favorite teams, but how about a heart divided?

For Pam Wilson of Canby, last Sunday's NFC Championship Game was truly that.

Fly, Eagles, Fly – a linebacker from Philadelphia is flying his Aunt Pam from PDX to Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52, and her other nephew will be playing tour guide in the home of the Vikings.

“We were both a little sick. We wanted it to be closer,” she said.

That's Aunt Pam, the sister to the mother of two NFL brothers, Eric Kendricks of the Minnesota Vikings and Mychal Kendricks of the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.

“I texted Eric after the game and he sent me a little unhappy face and I reminded him that he has always said Mychal is a trailblazer. He always does everything at first,” said Wilson.

Yvonne Thagon is Mychal and Eric's mom, Pam’s little sister. Their auntie handmade their Superman and Batman costumes for Halloween back in the day.

When asked if she wasn’t a big sports fan, Wilson said, “No, I am a nephew fan. Big nephew fan.”

The Kendricks brothers grew up in Fresno, California but mom Yvonne was in the Canby High graduating class of 1978.

“Yvonne's whole goal the entire time they were playing football in high school was to get into college. She said, if they go further than that? Then that's all gravy,” said Wilson.

The train soon chugged down the tracks of success. Oldest brother Mychal attended Cal-Berkeley where he was the 2011 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year before being drafted in Round Two, Pick 46, to the Eagles.

Eric came three years later, enrolling at UCLA and went in the second round, pick No. 45 overall by the Vikings in 2015.

“I think Eric will even be an Eagle fan come Super Bowl day,” said Wilson.

Mychal registered a team-leading eight tackles in his victorious NFC title game, while Eric logged six solo wrap-ups in defeat. The conference champion Eagle was soon on the celebratory horn back to Canby, Oregon.

“He said, ‘Aunt Pam, would you like to go to the Super Bowl?’ I was like, ‘Ahhh, you're kidding me!?’” Wilson said.

She added, “Then I cried, I am just so excited.”

Cry now, laugh later – like after she gets to see both of her NFL nephews on Super Sunday.

Mychal, in his sixth season, will be wearing No. 95 in his first Super Bowl as an outside linebacker in Eagle green.

Eric, who just finished his third year with Minnesota, will play host to the Kendricks family in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“I have had a bond with them long before football was in the picture so to see them grow and develop has been really exciting,” Wilson said.

Mychal and Eric's sister, Danielle, is due to deliver her first baby on Super Bowl weekend. She couldn’t commit, which opened the door to Wilson.

As for a super factoid – Mychal's high school team was named the Hoover Patriots. His father was once a practice roster player for Philadelphia.

Wilson’s husband Brad is stuck back at home hosting a Super Sunday party in their Canby den.

