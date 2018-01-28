Sea lion spotted taking a stroll in Astoria

A sea lion was spotted taking a stroll in Astoria Sunday morning.

Simon Caron, who posted video of the sea lion on Facebook, said the curious creature was found in a store’s parking lot.

It took a little persuasion, but eventually police helped the sea lion get back to the water.

Officers said this isn’t totally unheard of, but this is the furthest they’ve found a sea lion wandering around. They have been known to charge at people, but this one was just curious.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.