Sea lion spotted taking a stroll in Astoria - KPTV - FOX 12

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) -

A sea lion was spotted taking a stroll in Astoria Sunday morning.  

Simon Caron, who posted video of the sea lion on Facebook, said the curious creature was found in a store’s parking lot.  

It took a little persuasion, but eventually police helped the sea lion get back to the water.  

Officers said this isn’t totally unheard of, but this is the furthest they’ve found a sea lion wandering around. They have been known to charge at people, but this one was just curious. 

