NE Portland tenants fed up after multiple car prowls in locked garage

The Portland Police Bureau is looking for people involved in a series of car prowls inside a locked apartment complex garage in northeast Portland.

The tenants at The Commons on Northeast Glisan are fed up. They tell FOX 12 property managers aren’t doing enough to solve the problem.

Dianna Burkett said she’s lived there for nearly two years.

“It’s kind of devastating when you think somebody has invaded your space without an invitation,” she said.

Burkett said her car was broken into a few months ago, along with several others.

“Devastated because, I mean, I don’t have anything in my car other than the garage door opener I had. They didn’t even take anything else,” Burkett said.

She said the thieves used that garage door opener to get back into the garage not even 24 hours later and ransack more cars.

Alex Graham, another tenant, is also a victim.

“At first, it kind of started like a faucet where there was a trickle. A couple vehicles, and then slowly, but surely it started coming in waves,” he said.

Graham’s car window is repaired now but he said the thieves took everything from his glove box, including his “Lyft” driver ID.

“I typically would’ve been out picking up customers and passengers, and it had a pretty profound effect on my income,” he said.

Not only could Graham not drive, but he also said he had to cancel his debit card.

“Several transactions that were flagged, and one of them being the Powell’s Astro,” he said.

He traced the thieves to that Astro gas station, obtaining surveillance video both there and at a nearby QFC where he says they spent hundreds of dollars with his card.

All of this stems from initial break-in, and is now spiraling into what he and other tenants say is a rampant problem at their complex.

Tenants told FOX 12 they pay an extra $100 for the added security of a controlled access garage.

“This place is called Security Properties, as the ownership, and I think it’s such an irony in the title because I feel anything but secure,” Graham said.

Tenants said their belongings aren’t safe, and the problem won’t go away unless property management steps up.

“I don’t feel comfortable coming out here by myself most of the time,” said Burkett.

Tenants told FOX 12 the property management added a security guard, but they’re asking for surveillance cameras.

FOX 12 reached out to Security Properties Residential and The Commons’ apartment manager, who said she couldn’t comment and would be forwarding information to their regional manager.

