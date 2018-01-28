MAX train collides with vehicle in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

MAX train collides with vehicle in Gresham

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Anna Tsvyetkov) (Courtesy: Anna Tsvyetkov)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A MAX train collided with a vehicle in Gresham Sunday evening. 

The crash occurred near East 188th Avenue, according to TriMet. 

Gresham Police said there were no injuries on the train or in the vehicle. 

The roadway was blocked but has since been reopened. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.