MAX train collides with vehicle in Gresham

A MAX train collided with a vehicle in Gresham Sunday evening.

The crash occurred near East 188th Avenue, according to TriMet.

MAX Blue Line disrupted due to a collision between a train and auto near E 188th Ave in Gresham. Shuttle buses serving stations between Gateway Transit Center and Civic Drive. Expect delays. — TriMet (@trimet) January 29, 2018

Gresham Police said there were no injuries on the train or in the vehicle.

The roadway was blocked but has since been reopened.

