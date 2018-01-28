Crews continue to battle commercial fire in SW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews continue to battle commercial fire in SW Portland

Portland firefighters continued to battle a commercial fire Monday morning that broke out Sunday night.

Crews made a great deal of progress overnight at the complex on Southwest Macadam Avenue housed several businesses but said it may take all day to fully get hotspots and pop-up fires under control.

Firefighters used ladders to attack the blaze from above Monday morning, going after flames on the back side of the building, where significant damage was visible after two floors of the building collapsed.

Officials said that 75 percent of the roof was damaged in the fire.

Crews told FOX 12 someone in a doctor's office in the building noticed smoke coming out of an elevator shaft.

 Firefighters called the smoke alarm system in place here “inadequate,” saying alarms didn’t even start going off until the fire had been burning for several minutes.

They added that there were no sprinklers in the building, which really added to the challenge.

The floors started collapsing just as firefighters were making entry into the building. They evacuated, and Portland Fire & Rescue officials said no one was injured and everyone got out okay.

Tyler Gerding witnessed the blaze start small Sunday night and turn into a raging fire.

"When I first got out here, which was maybe couple minutes after the first fire truck showed up, it was only a little puff, almost like a small smoke bomb or something, and now it's you can see it coming in between the floors and it's not good,” Gerding told FOX 12.

Some of the businesses housed here include a United State Postal Service card shop, an answering service, an architecture and engineering company and a deli.

PF&R officials told FOX 12 the building is likely a total loss and that the fire will likely burn all day and maybe even into Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

