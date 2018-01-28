Firefighters battle commercial fire in southwest Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters battle commercial fire in southwest Portland

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire in southwest Portland. 

Crews were dispatched to a fire at the Macadam Center in the 5100 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue at about 7 p.m. Sunday. 

Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12 that everyone is out of the building. No injuries have been reported so far.  

Southwest Macadam Avenue has been closed in both directions while crews battle the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.