Firefighters battle commercial fire in southwest Portland

Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire in southwest Portland.

Crews were dispatched to a fire at the Macadam Center in the 5100 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

You can now see flames coming from building. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9Jm7JR6ypu — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) January 29, 2018

Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12 that everyone is out of the building. No injuries have been reported so far.

Southwest Macadam Avenue has been closed in both directions while crews battle the fire.

This is a developing story.

