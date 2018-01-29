Milwaukie man dies after being hit crossing Hwy 99E

The Oregon State Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed while crossing Highway 99E in Milwaukie Sunday evening.

Troopers and medical personnel responded to the scene between Southeast Jennings Road and Southeast Boardman Road around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the troopers learned a 41-year-old man, later identified as Ebodio Castrejon Villanueva of Milwaukie, was crossing Highway 99E outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a car headed south.

Investigators said Villanueva was pronounced dead at the scene. They also noted that he was wearing non-contrasting clothing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Villanueva remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The highway was closed four three hours following the incident. The Clackamas County Sherriff's Office, Clackamas Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.

