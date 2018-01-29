Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 99E in Milwaukie - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 99E in Milwaukie

Oregon State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 99E in Milwaukie. 

The crash occurred in the 17800 block of Highway 99E, according to Clackamas County Fire District 1. 

A man in his 40s or 50s was crossing Highway 99E just before 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling southbound. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

Expect delays southbound with traffic getting by on the median.

More details will be released by OSP when they complete their investigation.

