Dance studio damaged in SW Portland fire

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a Portland building Sunday morning near Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and 45th Adam.

Portland Fire & Rescue said at least three businesses in the building have fire damage. One of those business is the Murray School of Irish Dancing.

“I didn’t want the building to go up in flames,” said teacher Geraldine Murray. “I was really concerned.”

“I make my livelihood teaching Irish dancing and if I don’t have a place to teach then I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she continued.

Murray said she’s been teaching in the spot for more than 20 years.

“It’s the most challenging and the most rewarding thing to do and I’m headed into one of those challenges right now,” she said.

Murray said the fire doesn’t just affect her, but also all her students.

“It’s still sad and it’s still soaking in,” said student Eloise Hook.

“I was like really sad and worried and I was like wondering how we would practice and where we would practice,” said student Una O’Hare.

Murray and her students said thankfully they’re family and they’re hopeful everything will work out.

“I was sad, but I was really happy there was no one in the building,” said student Daragh O’Hare.

“I want them to feel this is just things and we’re bigger than things and we’re just going to have still a good time dancing and getting ready for what we need to in the future,” said Murray.

Murray is now looking for a temporary spot for her kids to practice. A GoFundMe has been started and can be found here.