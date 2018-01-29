Police looking for suspect in deadly Gresham hit and run

Police in Gresham are searching for a driver after a pedestrian hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing the street Sunday evening.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene on Northeast Burnside Road south of Northeast Division Street around 6:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Dennis Yamnitsky of Gresham suffering from head injuries and a possible broken leg.

Despite his injuries, Yamnitsky was still talking to officers and paramedics when they first got to the scene. He was taken to an area hospital and died later Sunday night.

Investigators learned Yamnitsky was attempting to cross Burnside outside a marked crosswalk, adding that he was wearing jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

The investigators learned the driver struck Yamnitsky while driving a champagne or gold colored import sedan then fled the scene.

The Gresham Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the deadly crash or has information on the identity of the driver involved to please call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the department tip line at 503-618-2719.

