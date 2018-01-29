On the Go with Joe with Pacific Pug Rescue

A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.

Pacific Pug Rescue is hosting the Pop-Up Pug Café and Art Show at Cathedral Park Place on North Baltimore Avenue Saturday and Sunday.

The group rescues, rehabilitates and provides homes for unwanted, neglected and abused pugs throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Joe V. stopped by with his pug Rocky to get a preview of the event.

It’s pugs and mugs at the first ever #pugpopupcafe! It’s a fundraiser for @pacificpugs . Here live on @fox12oregon and yes, that’s my bud Rocky in the bottom of the pic licking his chops. pic.twitter.com/sfNEnq5x6k — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 29, 2018

Tickets to this weekend’s event are sold out, but you can see more ways to help by logging on to PacificPugRescue.org.

