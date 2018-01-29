On the Go with Joe with Pacific Pug Rescue

A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.More >
Two beverages Portland is known for – coffee and beer – are coming together for an event this weekend.More >
Pie lovers rejoice – Tuesday is National Pie Day, and a is local shop taking part in the sweet celebration.More >
Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.More >
It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Events Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.More >
The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.More >
Since 1967, a family-owned company has been making pizza in Clackamas that’s enjoyed by people across America.More >
Have you ever wanted to go face-to-face with a 10-foot ogre, or maybe skip along the sands of a tropical paradise? Now, you can, and a whole lot more, all while at a friendly neighborhood bowling alley.More >
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, when Americans remember the civil rights leader and the fight for equality, and a new exhibit examines the civil rights movement here in Oregon.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Franklin County.More >
Officers are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor and why the gun was revealed at the party.More >
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
The Portland Police Bureau is looking for people involved in a series of car prowls inside a locked apartment complex garage in northeast Portland.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern Oregon Coast Sunday afternoon.More >
Portland firefighters continued to battle a commercial fire Monday morning that broke out Sunday night.More >
You've heard of a house divided when it comes to cheering on your favorite teams, but how about a heart divided? For Pam Wilson of Canby, last Sunday's NFC Championship Game was truly that.More >
