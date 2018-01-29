On the Go with Joe with Pacific Pug Rescue - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe with Pacific Pug Rescue

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
(KPTV) -

A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.

Pacific Pug Rescue is hosting the Pop-Up Pug Café and Art Show at Cathedral Park Place on North Baltimore Avenue Saturday and Sunday.

The group rescues, rehabilitates and provides homes for unwanted, neglected and abused pugs throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Joe V. stopped by with his pug Rocky to get a preview of the event.

Tickets to this weekend’s event are sold out, but you can see more ways to help by logging on to PacificPugRescue.org.

