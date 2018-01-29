Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Jan. 29

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, January 29, 2018.
A new romantic comedy filmed in the Rose City premiered at OMSI Friday night. “The Competition” was written by Portland-native Kelsey Tucker and stars Golden Globe-nominated actress Thora Birch and “American Pie” star Chris Klein. The movie is playing all week at OMSI'S Empirical Theater. For ticket information, visit OMSI.edu. For more information on the film, check out TheCompetitionTheFilm.com.
Carrie Atkinson has built a fancy-footed empire right here in Portland. The Sock It To Me founder epitomizes "girl power,” and she's dedicated to finding other women who do the same. To nominate a "Cool Girl" to be featured by the company, head to CoolGirl.SockItToMe.com.
While a nice warm bowl of beefy chili piled with cheese may sound delicious, it's not exactly easy on your waistline. That's why our healthy eating expert Monica Metz is showing us a guilt-free chili your whole family will enjoy. For the full recipe, log on to MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.
