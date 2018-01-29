Owner of Portland-based Sock It To Me celebrates ‘Cool Girls’

Carrie Atkinson has built a fancy-footed empire right here in Portland.

The Sock It To Me founder epitomizes "girl power,” and she's dedicated to finding other women who do the same.

Each month Sock It To Me features a "Cool Girl" to inspire other women around the world, and the movement recently reached a milestone.

After starting the initiative in 2009, the company recently spotlighted its 100th Cool Girl. Atkinson said there is no plans to end the program, adding that they receive hundreds of new nominations every month.

To nominate a "Cool Girl" to be featured by the company, head to CoolGirl.SockItToMe.com.

