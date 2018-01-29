Homeowner believes charging battery may have caused Tigard house fire

A house fire forced a Tigard family from their home Monday morning, and a charging battery may be to blame.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews were called to Southwest Swendon Loop just before 3 a.m. after a 911 caller said a fire had started in the family’s living room.

The homeowners were asleep in their bedroom when they said they heard an explosion and called for help.

Crews were able to get inside the home and quickly knock down the blaze, saying that the fire only spread a little past the living room before being contained.

The family was able to evacuate, and crews said no injuries were reported.

Homeowner Mark Rust told FOX 12 believes that the fire could have been caused by a battery.

“Earlier in the evening I had plugged in an older laptop to recharge it, and had a battery on it,” Rust said. “It sounded like an explosion, from what I’ve heard of lithium batteries.”

A fire investigator was heading to the scene, but an official cause of the fire has not been determined.

