Trial of man accused of killing 3-year-old begins in Vancouver

Prosecutors said Ricardo Gutierrez committed premeditated murder in the death of a little boy nicknamed “Pepe” during opening arguments Monday in Vancouver.

Gutierrez was arrested May 23, 2016, after police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in Battle Ground. When officers arrived, they found 3-year-old Jose Castillo-Cisneros suffering from serious injuries. The boy later died from his injuries.

Defense attorneys did not deny that Gutierrez hurt the child but said that he did not mean to kill him, adding in their opening statements that they planned to poke holes in some of the prosecution’s evidence as to how exactly Castillo-Cisneros died.

Clark County prosecutors started detailing their case by calling responding police officers to testify. The officers described finding the little boy in a pool of blood.

Court documents suggest the boy was repeatedly punched and even hurled so hard against the wall that indentations were left in the wall.

The defense said that Gutierrez was increasingly frustrated by Castillo-Cisneros, who was developmentally delayed and only communicated in screaming outbursts.

Gutierrez remained silent throughout the morning’s testimony. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It is not clear if Gutierrez will testify on his own behalf.

Castillo-Cisneros’ family members are expected to testify beginning later Monday. That testimony is expected to last the next few days.

