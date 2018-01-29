Gov. Inslee rejects permit for oil-by-rail terminal in Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has rejected a permit for a massive oil-by-rail terminal proposed along the Columbia River in southwest Washington state.

Inslee said in a statement Monday that he agreed with the recommendation of a state energy panel, which voted in November to deny the application of the Vancouver Energy project.

The joint venture of Tesoro Corp. and Savage Companies proposed to receive about 360,000 barrels of North American crude oil a day by trains at the port of Vancouver. The oil would be loaded onto tankers and ships for transport to oil refineries up and down the West Coast.

In his letter to the state's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, Inslee says he believes the evidence shows that the project does not meet the broad public interest standard needed for the panel to recommend approval.

Project developers have 30 days to appeal the governor's decision in Thurston County Superior Court.

