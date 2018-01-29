Police: Wanted felon arrested after banging on door of SE Portland home

Portland police say some homeowners helped them arrest a wanted felon Monday morning.

Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Schniedewind banged on the door of a home on Southeast 141st Street near Division just before 4:30 a.m.

Instead of answering, the homeowners called the police, saying the man wouldn't leave.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody, noting that he was armed with a gun.

Neighbor Robert Booth said he's lived in the neighborhood for 55 years and that there has been a recent increase is these disturbances.

“It's actually been a pretty good neighborhood up until about a year ago and things started happening a year,” he told FOX 12.

Schniedewind was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he faces charges including first-degree trespassing, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

Investigators said he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest but that they aren't sure why he knocked on the door of the home.

Schniedewind is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

