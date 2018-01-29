Oregon looks at budget deficit despite Medicaid tax approval

Oregon lawmakers say voter approval of Medicaid taxes has stabilized the budget but they still face a shortfall as they prepare for next week's legislative session.

Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said at an Associated Press forum Monday the Legislature "got a break" because Measure 101 passed. However, Courtney said there's a deficit of up to $300 million that likely will have to be addressed because of changes to federal tax laws.

A short, 35-day session begins Monday.

Last week Oregonians approved taxes on hospitals, health insurers and managed care companies in a special election that asked voters how to pay for Medicaid costs that now include coverage of hundreds of thousands of low-income residents added to the program's rolls under the Affordable Care Act.

The taxes are a short-term fix for health care funding that will generate between $210 million and $320 million in revenue over two years.

