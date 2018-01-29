Injured construction worker rescued from trench near Ridgefield - KPTV - FOX 12

Injured construction worker rescued from trench near Ridgefield

Emergency crews responded to an injured construction worker in a trench near Ridgefield on Monday.

The rescue operation began at around 2:45 p.m. at a subdivision project near Northwest 229th Street and Hillhurst Road.

Firefighters said a construction worker was involved in digging a new sewer line for the project when a piece of heavy equipment shifted and struck him.

Members of a technical rescue team rappelled down, assessed the situation and helped bring him back up out of the 27-foot-deep trench.  

The worker’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, but firefighters said he was taken to the hospital for observation and treatment.  

