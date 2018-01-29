Some Washington lawmakers trying to ease penalties for car registration violators

Some Washington state senators are trying to reduce car registration fines while also creating revenue for the state. As the law stands now, anyone who moves to Washington and doesn't register their car within 30 days could get fined $1,524.



Sen. Lynda Wilson said that creates a problem with enforcement, so she’s sponsoring SB-6293 to try to change it.



“There’s a lot of frustrated people here in Washington who see cars, quite frankly, for years that are their neighbors and they’re not licensing their vehicles,” said Wilson.



Wilson said there are nearly 20,000 unregistered cars in Washington state. A big problem, Wilson said, is police think the fine is outrageous, so they mostly give out warnings.

That leads to lost revenue from registration fees and fines.



Wilson said her bill would lower the fine to $500 after 30 days, as long as that person registers their car within 90 days. Anyone still not compliant after three months faces a fine that jumps back up to $1,524.



“If you get stopped, you will get the fine, but we’re going to give you the ability to give you a break, but do it," Wilson said.



Washington lawmakers will vote on the bill at the end of their current session in early March.

